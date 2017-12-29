A few centimetres of snow in Calgary created a dangerous drive for many people on Thursday night and led to a number of crashes.

One of those incidents, a rollover crash on the Peigan Trail off-ramp from northbound Deerfoot Trail, resulted in a big backup on the major highway.

Luckily, the driver in the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

Police say they responded to 93 crashes between 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and 4:00 a.m. Friday.

No serious injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.