Snowy, slippery conditions lead to multiple crashes in Calgary
The driver of this vehicle suffered only minor injuries in this crash near Deerfoot Trail.
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 5:53AM MST
A few centimetres of snow in Calgary created a dangerous drive for many people on Thursday night and led to a number of crashes.
One of those incidents, a rollover crash on the Peigan Trail off-ramp from northbound Deerfoot Trail, resulted in a big backup on the major highway.
Luckily, the driver in the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.
Police say they responded to 93 crashes between 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and 4:00 a.m. Friday.
No serious injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.