So long, 2023: Canadians give the year that was mixed reviews

A quarter of Canadians say 2023 was more negative than positive, and almost a third of Albertans aren't happy with the year that was, according to a new poll.

Numbers from the Angus Reid Institute show the last twelve months are receiving mixed reviews, thanks in large part to tricky personal financial situations.

While the majority of respondents say they’re satisfied with this aspect of life, two-in-five say they are not.

More than half of those with household incomes lower than $50,000 join the latter group, many no doubt hoping 2024 will bring more prosperity.

Respondents also rated the year based on factors like their health and happiness.

The poll was last done in 2016: a year Angus Reid says produced brighter results.

According to the data, happiness levels have dropped slightly. Seven years ago, 79 per cent of Canadians said they were either “very” or “pretty” happy.

In 2023, that proportion has dropped to 70 per cent, with a nine-point increase in those saying they’re “not too happy” with their life.

ALBERTA DISADVANTAGE?

Thirty-two per cent of Albertans polled say they're "not too happy" with the way things are in their life. That's tops in the country.

Fifty-two per cent show that dissatisfaction over their personal financial situation, while 53 per cent cite their stress levels.

The poll also found clear lines among other, non-regional groups.

Sixty-five per cent of visible minorities who responded are either "dissatisfied" or "very dissatisfied" overall. Comparatively, for non-visible minorities, this proportion is 48 per cent.

Those who have kids in their household are more likely to be dissatisfied than those without children, and Canadians over the age of 54 tend to be most satisfied with their lives.

METHODOLOGY

The Angus Reid Institute's data is from an online survey conducted from Dec. 15-19.

It was among a representative randomized sample of 1,516 Canadian adults.

A probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.