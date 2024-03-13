CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'So surprised': Alberta man reveals plans for $100K lottery win

    Brian MacKinnon purchased his winning ticket from Acme Foods in Acme, Alta.
    An Alberta lottery winner says his windfall will allow him to retire sooner than anticipated.

    Brian MacKinnon won $100,000 on the Feb. 3 Western 6-49 draw.

    "I checked the ticket on the Lotto Spot app," he said while claiming his prize in St. Albert. "I was surprised."

    MacKinnon says he'll start by paying off some bills.

    "The biggest thing for me is that this will enable me to retire a year and a half earlier than I expected."

    MacKinnon purchased the winning ticket from Acme Foods in the village of Acme, about 70 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

    He won his prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra number.

