Sobeys and Loblaw stores in Calgary and area report 9 workers with COVID-19
Published Saturday, December 26, 2020 3:55PM MST
Two workers at the Safeway on Crowfoot Crescent N.W. in Calgary tested positive for COVID-19. (File/Google Maps)
CALGARY -- Nine more employees at Loblaw and Sobeys stores have tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday, officials say.
Loblaw Companies Ltd., which operates Real Canadian Superstores, Shoppers Drug Marts among other stores has reported four more active coronavirus cases since Dec. 23.
Sobeys Inc., which operates Sobeys, Safeway and other stores have reported five new cases, including two at one location.
The update includes the following details about the locations, in order for customers to take proper precautions:
- An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 20 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 25 (last worked Dec. 17);
- An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7020 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 24 (last worked Dec. 15);
- An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (200 52 St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 24 (last worked Dec. 21) and;
- An employee at Blair's NOFRILLS (882-85 St. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 24 (last worked Dec. 19).
- Two employees at the Safeway (99 Crowfoot Cres. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 21 and 22 (both last worked Dec. 17);
- An employee at the Safeway (3550 32 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 21 (last worked Dec. 20);
- An employee at the Safeway (5005 Dalhousie Dr. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 21 (last worked Dec. 19) and;
- An employee at the Safeway (1-550 University Dr., Lethbridge, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 21 (last worked Dec. 17).