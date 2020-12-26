CALGARY -- Nine more employees at Loblaw and Sobeys stores have tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday, officials say.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., which operates Real Canadian Superstores, Shoppers Drug Marts among other stores has reported four more active coronavirus cases since Dec. 23.

Sobeys Inc., which operates Sobeys, Safeway and other stores have reported five new cases, including two at one location.

The update includes the following details about the locations, in order for customers to take proper precautions:

Loblaw

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 20 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 25 (last worked Dec. 17);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7020 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 24 (last worked Dec. 15);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (200 52 St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 24 (last worked Dec. 21) and;

An employee at Blair's NOFRILLS (882-85 St. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 24 (last worked Dec. 19).

Sobeys