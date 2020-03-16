CALGARY -- Management at the Sobeys grocery stores in the northwest neighbourhood of Tuscany and the location in High River confirm they will be opening early on Tuesday for seniors and people with immume deficiencies.

Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., customers at the stores at 11300 Tuscany Boulevard N.W. and 98 Centre Street S.E. in High River will have an opportunity to shop when it's less busy and while supplies are readily available.

Empty shelves and long lines have become common sights as many grocery stores in the Calgary-area over recent days.

It is not known if the March 17 initiative will become a regular occurrence. Sobeys Corporate has not disclosed whether other locations will be opening early Tuesday.