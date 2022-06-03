Sold out of stock, the Shooting Edge to host Saturday rally

The Shooting Edge may be sold out of stock, but they still plan to celebrate National Range Day Saturday.

The firearms hub is hosting an open house style event Saturday starting at 10 a.m. to raise awareness of target shooting sports, and to extend its support to legal firearms owners.

Friday night, CTV spoke to a representative of the store who said that business was so brisk since the announcement on May 31 by the Trudeau government of a proposed handgun freeze, that they have run out of inventory.

They also said that inventory they have ordered but not yet received is also sold out.

Entry to the Saturday rally is by donation to the Veteran's Food Bank of Calgary.

It's family-friendly and the store anticipates several hundred shooters of all ages and experience levels to attend.

According to the Shooting Edge, there are 2.3 million licensed gun owners in Canada.