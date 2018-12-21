The 'Longest Night of the Year' event, hosted on the day with the least amount of daylight, brought current and former homeless Calgarians together to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on the streets.

The service, which was held outside Calgary city hall early Friday evening, honoured the memory of more than 130 people who have passed in recent years. The names of the deceased, whether it be their birth name or the name they were known by in homeless circles, was read aloud in a display of respect and dignity.

Nigel Kirk, organizer of the event, says homeless Calgarians are at great risk as they can face exposure to the elements, addiction, mental illness, and a dehumanizing attitude towards the homeless.

“Drugs and suicide have been the two leading causes especially more recently with the opioid epidemic,” said Kirk. “We still have a lot of people who pass away from we call traditional methods with homelessness -exposure to the cold, violence.”

“Random acts of violence where people just see somebody’s homeless, sleeping on the street, and decide it would be fun to beat them up in the middle of the night.”

While organizers said there are a number of issues that need to be addressed in order to protect homeless people, including increased access to affordable housing, the lone focus of Friday night’s event was to honour the departed.

With files from CTV’s Chris Epp