Some Alberta communities could see record highs Tuesday and snowfall warnings Wednesday

A widespread special weather statement was issued Tuesday by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) covering much of central and southern Alberta.

Unusually warm conditions were forecast for Tuesday with many communities anticipating daytime highs in the high teens or low twenties.

This warmth will be short-lived due to an incoming frontal system Wednesday, introducing a strong north wind combined with an influx of moisture.

A warmer atmospheric profile will cause that initial precipitation on Wednesday to fall as rain. But as temperatures fall throughout the day, that rain is expected to transition to mixed precipitation and then snow.

Recent warmth (especially on Tuesday) will elevate surface temperatures, so early precipitation – even if it is slightly frozen – will melt.

However north winds, declining temperatures, elevation and precipitation rates could combine to form a dangerous layer of ice in some locations later Wednesday and early Thursday. Similar to the last multi-day snow event – ice that does form would likely rest under a layer of snow.

Daytime highs in Calgary will go from 9 C above average on Tuesday to 8 C below average on Thursday.

This warned system will first impact the northern foothills before heading south and east. Areas in the southwest corner of Alberta could be especially wet as that southerly-bound low pressure centre creates upslope flow against the Rocky Mountains.

In their issued statement ECCC detailed, “The heaviest snowfall is expected along the foothills and in the mountain parks, where a total of 10 to 30 centimetres is possibly by Friday. A total of five to 10 centimetres is expected east of Highway 2 in southern Alberta.”

The avalanche risk in the mountains is also increasing due to Tuesday’s warmth and the whiplash return to winter conditions.

Areas that were under a low risk along the northern Alberta-B.C. corridor Monday were rated as a considerable risk by Tuesday due to potential exacerbation of areas of vulnerability and instability.