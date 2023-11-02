Some B.C. highways closed Thursday due to winter weather; Calgary likely to see light snow

Those living in parts of B.C.'s south and central interior woke up to rapidly-deteriorating road conditions on Thursday.

A well-warned storm brought rain, snow and freezing rain into the region, prompting warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

While much of the B.C. interior sat under a freezing rain warning from the weather agency, DriveBC was reporting closures, lane restrictions and “do not travel” advisories for major highways including Highway 97C for a stretch of road more than 100-kilometres long.

DriveBC.ca cameras display snowy conditions and poor visibility. (11:10 a.m.) A warm front associated with a low pressure system from the north Pacific is distributing large quantities of moisture into southern and western British Columbia, and with the vertical temperature profile near freezing this was the perfect storm.

After a mild Wednesday, around 8 a.m. Thursday, many roads on the DriveBC cameras looked to be covered in a solid layer of ice – creating treacherous driving conditions.

Most of that rain and snow is expected to stay on the B.C. side of the Rockies, however, as of 11 a.m., conditions were starting to deteriorate in communities along the foothills and into the mountains.

For the latest weather advisories from ECCC click here. Drive BC highway conditions can be found here, and click here for the latest on Alberta Roads from 511 Alberta.