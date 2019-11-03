BEISEKER – A proposal for a thermal treatment plant in Beiseker is being met with criticism by area residents.

The facility would incinerate human organs and tissue along with other biomedical waste, pharmaceutical waste and medical product recalls.

"It is absolutely the wrong location and we will be suffering for it for decades and generations," said Beiseker resident Rick Bell, who has lived in the community for 52 years.

He says the environment, cattle and the community’s water will all be at risk due to toxins coming from the plant.

"Our community needs lots of businesses and we are in financial trouble, but this would be counterproductive."

Other residents feel there was not enough public consultation on the issue.

"There is nobody that is going to want to have a business here. There are businesses that they would close down if they come," said resident Joanne Bolton.

GM Pearson states on their website that Beiseker is a perfect location for the project.

“Beiseker has a centralized location, with excellent access for the GM Pearson transportation network. The village is close to major urban areas, and has efficient access to major highways.”

The company also says it can and will be built and operated safely and comply with all applicable regulations.

Despite the problems it could cause, proponents of the project also say the medical waste incinerator project would give the region a boost in tax revenue.

That funding is needed, because Beiseker is about $160,000 in debt.

The project would also create 22 full-time jobs.

Council will vote on second and third readings of a land use bylaw November 12th.

If passed, the incinerator project will proceed with next steps.

Before that happens, residents are planning a rally outside a town hall meeting this week. It will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. at the community centre and organizers say all area residents from Rocky View County and Irricana are welcome.