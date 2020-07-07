Advertisement
Some Calgary medical labs remain closed
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 2:24PM MDT
CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services says many of its laboratory collection sites remain closed after others opened in mid-June.
Lab services at North Hill Centre, Bankview, Glenmore Landing and Gulf Canada Square remain closed and AHS says it has implemented major changes to a number of labs that opened on June 16.
AHS has implemented patient screening, physical distancing, use of PPE and masks and a reduction of walk-in options in favour of pre-booked appointments.
“We recognize that these are difficult, stressful times, and the healthcare changes resulting from the pandemic have been challenging for patients,” AHS said in a statement.
“Our number one priority remains to protect the health of Albertans as we continue to provide safe, efficient lab services."
More information on locations with adjusted hours and appointment-only sites can be found online.