CALGARY. Peggy Askin says she’s been running in federal elections since she first took an interest in politics.

When exactly was that?

“Sometime in the 1970’s” says Askin, a retired telecommunications worker running for the Marxist-Leninist Party.

“I keep doing it because I think that people need to give themselves a voice and elections are a good opportunity to do so.”

In 2011, Askin captured .04 per cent of the vote in Calgary-Centre North.

That equaled 203 votes.

Michelle Rempel, of the Conservative Party, won with 28,443, 40 times as many as Askin.

“It’s not about me not wanting to win a seat,” says Askin, “but I’m realistic...I think it’s important to be running to encourage people to be out there and speak for themselves.”

While some say Askin is a glutton for punishment, she’s not the only would-be politician who keeps throwing their hat in the ring, only to have the ring throw it back out come election day.

Natalie Odd is running for the Green Party in Calgary-Confederation.

It’s the third time she’s stepped forward in an election, the first being 2008.

“I had a lot of support at the door the last few times,” Odd says, “But sometimes election night is different.”

While Odd picked up more than 2000 votes in the 2015 election, it was barely three per cent of the total cast.

Still she’s entering the fray once again, while also holding a full-time job and raising a family.

“It’s pretty much every waking moment, aside from my jobs and my kids” says Odd.

“It is a lot of work and I want to emphasize how hard-working the greens are, but a new party has to work very hard for their seats and their votes, and that’s how it should be.”

Odd admits the Green Party has a long way to go in Calgary but says that doesn’t mean she shouldn’t be running.

“I look at the big picture. I always have,” she says. “Yes, we will increase the vote for the greens in Calgary , there is no question in my mind about that, but it’s also about making breakthroughs across the country.”

Odd says she plans to keep running in elections until the Green Party makes a breakthrough in Alberta as well.