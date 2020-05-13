LETHBRIDGE -- Despite some uncertainty, many local businesses are preparing to re-open their doors with new safety protocols in place as part of the provincial government’s Phase 1 re-opening plan.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on just about everything, but especially local business, which has led to a lot of sobering discussions for some about the feasibility of the future and what it might look like.

As the province moves forward with Phase 1, Downtown Lethbridge BRZ Board Chair Hunter Heggie says there’s been a range of emotions in his conversations with business owners about preparing for the new reality.

"A lot of them are scared about what’s going to happen and many of them were in a tough spot before this pandemic hit. This has put them over the edge and caused them to have to close permanently," Heggie said.

Several have quietly closed their doors for good.

The New Saigon Noodle House on Mayor Magrath Drive is one of those. Their landlord told them that initially having to close due to COVID restrictions back in early March was the last straw.

In downtown Lethbridge, the Stoketown Café+Cure posted to Facebook on Monday, May 11th, that it has closed for good due to COVID-19 and other challenges that were too much to navigate.

Heggie says Stoketown was exactly the kind of business that fit in the downtown and knows the owner, who also served on the BRZ board. He feels for everyone affected.

"This is devastating and unfortunately there’s going to be more of this. I can’t speak to exact businesses but there are multiple business owners that I’ve talked to that will not be reopening and there are others that depending on how the next few months go will also have to close," Heggie added.

Despite that, there is a sense of optimism among the business community that things could be getting better.

With certain places set to open their doors again soon with things like social distancing adherence, hand sanitizer for customers and screens at the cash register, it will then depend on residents feeling comfortable and safe enough to return.

"We’re prepared for them. Most businesses have put in every precaution, I think all of them that I’ve talked to, are putting in every precaution they can for their employees and their customers," Heggie said, adding the business owners are ready and raring to go.

Expectations remain realistic according to Heggie because these are unprecedented times, but they’re thankful for progress and hopeful about what will come next.

The Lethbridge Region Economic Recovery Task Force is issuing its second survey to assess the local business landscape in response to COVID-19 Thursday, and members are asking businesses to help provide an accurate picture of the current conditions.

"The survey will continue to provide important insights that we can use to assess regional conditions," Economic Development Lethbridge CEO Trevor Lewington said. "We hope that local businesses continue to participate and provide feedback, as this information helps decision-makers to better understand and assess how support programs and market conditions are impacting the local economy."

The second survey focuses on a range of issues of recent importance, including business sentiment regarding the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance programs, while also measuring attitudes and experiences as they pertain to working remotely and preparation for reopening various components of the economy.