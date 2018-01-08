Water damage from burst pipes has impacted more than a dozen Calgary schools and some students will be affected as they head back to classes on Monday.

The extreme freeze and thaw over the holidays caused sprinkler pipes to burst at Dr. George Stanley School in Cranston and caused extensive damage to the portable wing.

Students from six difference classrooms at the southeast school are being moved; three Grade 4, two Grade 5 and one Grade 6 classroom.

The drywall and floorboards were heavily damaged and crews have been working to repair the portables but the they won't be ready for students until the end of February.

Administration stresses there will not be any disruption to learning or normal routines and expects to have everything fixed by February 20th.

The school is one of more than a dozen affected by water pipe breaks in Calgary.

As of last week, 14 others in the public school board were damaged by broken pipes and two in the catholic district were impacted.

The school boards say crews worked on repairs over the break and children are expected to be back at school as scheduled this week.