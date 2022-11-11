Something borrowed, something blue: MacKenzie Porter wears same dress as Kelsea Ballerini to CMA Awards

Canadian country music star MacKenzie Porter made the news Wednesday at the Country Music Awards, but it wasn't about a song.

It was about her dress.

That's because the Medicine Hat, Alta. native showed up at the country music Oscars wearing the same blue Balenciaga gown as singer – and CMA nominee - Kelsea Ballerini.

Porter didn't have anything to say on social media about the incident, however Ballerini took to TikTok Thursday to address it.

"It's (blue) giving," Ballerini said. "Blue is the moment. Great minds think alike. It's giving. I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it.

"It's giving, "she repeated. "Don't you dare do a 'Who wore it better?' (story) or put a side by side. It's rude."

It wasn't the first time the blue Balenciaga scuba gown has hit a red carpet, either: Kim Kardashian wore it the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party and then modeled it for the designer.

Porter was nominated for a number of 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards, including the Spotify Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Video of the Year for her song "Pickup."

AHHHHHH this is absolutely insane! 🥹This morning we found out @dustinlynchmusic and I are nominated for a 2022 @amas for favorite country song!

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Vote now by heading to https://t.co/RYCoDeGYgW and don’t miss the show on November 20 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Ed4nQvgxxA — mackenziepmusic (@MacKenziePMusic) October 13, 2022

Porter has also been nominated for an American Music Award along with Dustin Lynch for "Thinkin About You", for Best Country Song.

The American Music Awards will be televised on ABC on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. EST.