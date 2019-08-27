

The son of former Calgary MP Deepak Obhrai is seeking a federal Conservative nomination in hopes of filling his father's seat.

Deepak Obhrai died earlier this month from liver cancer and Aman Obhrai hopes to succeed him in the constituency now known as Calgary Forest Lawn.

“Dad was proud to be a conservative, a Canadian, a grandfather, father, husband, brother, son and friend,” Aman said during the service.

“He loved you all very much.”

Former prime minister Stephen Harper told a memorial service for Obhrai that the former MP opened doors for new Canadians to become involved in politics.

He called Obhrai, “a remarkable person, who lived a remarkable life.”

“He became the longest, continuously serving Conservative member of Parliament, the dean of the caucus, senior to all other members, as he frequently reminded us,” Harper said, garnering a laugh from the crowd.

“Above all else … it was Deepak’s character, his strength of personality, his commitment to core values and his sheer determination that defined every aspect of his life, not to forget his ever-present sense of humour, that endeared him to all who knew him well.”

Born in Tanzania to parents from India, Obhrai settled in Calgary with his family in 1977, and the businessman became the first Hindu elected to the House of Commons in 1997. He was re-elected six times.