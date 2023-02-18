South Korean minor hockey players drop puck in Calgary for 'dream come true' experience

The Korea Blitz Hockey team of elite 2013 and 2014 born boys visited Calgary this week to further develop their skills and compete against local teams in an effort to grow their hockey program. The Korea Blitz Hockey team of elite 2013 and 2014 born boys visited Calgary this week to further develop their skills and compete against local teams in an effort to grow their hockey program.

