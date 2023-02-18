South Korean minor hockey players drop puck in Calgary for 'dream come true' experience

South Korea, a country of 51 million people, has fewer than 10 ice skating facilities in its entire country, but that hasn’t stopped a team of its young hockey players from following their dreams of playing at the highest level.

It’s why the Korea Blitz hockey team of elite 2013 and 2014-born boys made the trek to Calgary this week to further develop their skills and compete against local teams in an effort to grow their hockey program.

On Saturday morning, the club faced off against the U-11 Tier 1 Springbank Rockies in a game at WinSport.

For Blitz forward, Eheon Yu, the game was what he called a “dream come true” experience.

“We don’t get to play a lot of games back home so this is really special. I’m learning all about stickhandling and the game is so much better in Canada,” he said.

“It will make me a better hockey player and I can be a good teacher one day for the sport too.”

The 11-year-old says his dad got him involved in the sport just five years ago after watching some hockey videos on social media.

Yu has been hooked ever since and has big aspirations for the future.

“My favourite NHL player is Connor McDavid and I want to play professionally.”

Other kids from South Korea like Julian Joo also share that passion and the opportunity to play hockey in Calgary has motivated him to capture a lifelong goal.

“My dream is to be a Stanley Cup winner,” he said.

“We’re learning here how to chase the other team and I just love to shoot the puck and have fun.”

Korean Blitz and Springbank

The Korea Blitz team is playing a handful of games this week in Calgary and will be visiting tourist attractions in Banff as well as attending a Calgary Flames game.

Players and coaches chose to come to Alberta thanks to the efforts of Wooje Sunge, a skills development coach and an assistant for the IHA U18 program based out of Calgary.

As part of his business, he helps international teams come over to Canada to learn, play and experience the game.

Korea Blitz assistant coach, Lee Ju Yeon is a former Korean national team hockey player herself and says it’s an honour for her team to share the ice with Canada’s best young players.

“Canada equals ice hockey and being here is such an incredible experience to prepare the kids and grow the game for us,” she said.

“We’re learning so much. I’ve always taught our players to skate faster, but we’ve learned you don’t always have to go fast, we have to do a better job of hiding our weaknesses and improving on technical skills.”

'THIS IS SO EXCITING': CALGARY MINOR HOCKEY PLAYERS

It was a very special Saturday morning for some lucky Calgary hockey players on the U-11 Springbank Rockies Tier 1 team who got the chance to compete against South Korean opponents for the very first time.

“This is so exciting,” said Sarah Benekritis, who plays goalie for the Rockies.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever get this chance again. I feel like traveling around the world is so good for them and I feel like more people should follow their passion to play hockey.”

That passion was also fueled by incredible skills on both teams as the final score Saturday’s game ended in a close 5-4 victory for Springbank.

Rockies forward Taylor Hangs said it was a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity.’

“I know that they’re really fast, they stickhandle pretty well too, and it’s pretty cool.”

Rockies coach David McHarg was also impressed by how far the Korean team travelled to play the game they all love.

“Our group has been playing a lot of local teams and association teams but it’s a pretty special opportunity to have that long distance relationship now for some of these kids,” he said.

“I think it's very interesting to see what aspects of the game that they're focusing on, and then for us to learn from them too.”