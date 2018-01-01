CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Southbound Deerfoot Trail reopened at Memorial Drive following New Year's Day crash
Emergency crews stand near three damaged cars following Monday morning's crash on Deerfoot Trail that closed a section of the road.
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 10:55AM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2018 11:46AM MST
Four people were transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition following a New Year’s Day crash on Deerfoot Trail.
At approximately 9:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail between the Memorial Drive and 17 Avenue/Blackfoot Trail overpasses following a crash that involved more than a dozen vehicles.
EMS officials confirm 18 people were assessed at the scene and four of the patients, ages not confirmed, were transported by ground ambulance to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Police closed a section of southbound Deerfoot Trail for more than two hours and motorists were advised to avoid the area. The road was reopened to traffic at approximately 11:45 a.m.