Four people were transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition following a New Year’s Day crash on Deerfoot Trail.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail between the Memorial Drive and 17 Avenue/Blackfoot Trail overpasses following a crash that involved more than a dozen vehicles.

EMS officials confirm 18 people were assessed at the scene and four of the patients, ages not confirmed, were transported by ground ambulance to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police closed a section of southbound Deerfoot Trail for more than two hours and motorists were advised to avoid the area. The road was reopened to traffic at approximately 11:45 a.m.