Severe weather and deteriorating highway conditions has prompted officials to advise against all non-essential travel on Highway 2 between Calgary city limits and the Town of Bowden.

According to 511 Alberta, the southbound lanes of the QEII Highway were closed at the Carstairs overpass as of 10:00 p.m. as a semi jack-knifed. Vehicles are being detoured around the closure and motorists should expect delays..

At the time, sections of the highway were considered to be snow covered or partly snow covered and visibility ranged between poor and fair. Snowplows were deployed to clear the highway.