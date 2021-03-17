Advertisement
Southbound QEII closed north of Airdrie after truck and boat catch fire
Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 2:16PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 17, 2021 2:22PM MDT
A truck and boat engulfed in flames along the QEII Highway near Carstairs on Wednesday afternoon. (supplied)
CALGARY -- A section of the southbound lanes of the QEII Highway has been temporarily closed as crews respond to a fire.
According to 511 Alberta, the fire occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Carstairs, at a location approximately three kilometres south of the Highway 581 junction.
A truck and boat were seen engulfed in flames shortly after 1:30 p.m.
An estimated time for the reopening of the highway, as well as the cause of the fire have not been confirmed.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.