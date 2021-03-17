CALGARY -- A section of the southbound lanes of the QEII Highway has been temporarily closed as crews respond to a fire.

According to 511 Alberta, the fire occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Carstairs, at a location approximately three kilometres south of the Highway 581 junction.

A truck and boat were seen engulfed in flames shortly after 1:30 p.m.

An estimated time for the reopening of the highway, as well as the cause of the fire have not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.