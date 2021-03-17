Advertisement
Southbound QEII reopened north of Airdrie after truck and boat catch fire
Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 2:16PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 17, 2021 4:41PM MDT
A truck and boat engulfed in flames along the QEII Highway near Carstairs on Wednesday afternoon. (supplied)
Share:
CALGARY -- A section of the QEII Highway was closed near Carstairs on Wednesday afternoon as crews responded to a fire.
According to 511 Alberta, the fire occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Carstairs, about three kilometres south of the Highway 581 junction.
A truck and boat were seen engulfed in flames shortly after 1:30 p.m.
The scene was cleared just before 4:30 p.m. and motorists are being advised to keep to the left and expect delays if travelling in the area.