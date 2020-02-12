CALGARY -- A section of the QEII highway was temporarily closed to traffic near the town of Bowden following a Wednesday morning crash.

According to 511 Alberta, the highway was closed after a semi tractor-trailer jackknifed near Township Road 340 at around 9:30 a.m.

Traffic was detoured to Highway 2A for approximately an hour.

Bowden is located approximately 85 kilometres north of Calgary city limits and 35 kilometres south of Red Deer.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.