Southbound ramp from Sarcee Trail to 16th Avenue N.W. back open after semi tips
Published Monday, February 22, 2021 2:13PM MST Last Updated Monday, February 22, 2021 7:06PM MST
A semi flipped onto its side while taking the Sarcee Trail exit onto 16th Avenue N.W.
CALGARY -- The southbound ramp from Sarcee Trail onto westbound 16th Avenue N.W. was closed for several hours Monday afternoon after a semi flipped onto its side.
The crash happened just after noon. A dog belonging to the semi driver was not hurt.
Officials said by 7 p.m. the roadway was back open.