Southcentre mall's backpack program making it easier for families and kids with sensory processing disabilities

A visit to the mall can bombard the senses. Bright colours, constant music, different aromas, and people everywhere are too much to process for those with sensory sensitivities, particularly children.

One children's charity decided to do something about it.

"We created the sensory backpacks," said Jana Hands, CEO of Variety - The Children's Charity. "They're filled with resources that support kids to filter out external stimuli, to provide calming effects, to help them redirect if need be."

The resources include items for self-regulation, tactile input, attention focusing tools and body awareness support items. Because in many cases children and youth living with sensory processing disabilities can't filter our external stimuli, making outings difficult for both them and their families.

"It's filled with educational tools as well as just fun things to make these outings easier for families and bring their children along," she said.

The backpacks are found at the mall's customer service kiosk and can be signed out for free.

SOCIAL INTERACTIONS

Ron and Marie Go's 10-year-old son Aaron has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Ron says it's important for his son to get out and experience social interactions. But trips to the mall can be challenging.

"We have to bring almost everything, it's like luggage," said Ron. "We have to bring toys because his mood will change from time to time so we don't know what he will like for that particular time."

Aaron can't handle too much stimuli and his parents have to be prepared for outbursts.

"He just screams, he will just shout so everyone will look at him and then all of the sudden Aaron will just cry so people will not understand that," he said.

Ron and Marie like the mall's backpack program because it's filled with many items that are new to Aaron and help him focus.

"He likes everything," said Ron. "No more experimenting and at the end of the day we just have to bring it back to customer service then that's it."

The backpacks are valued at $300. Variety teamed up with the Wild Rose Lion's Club for the project and treasurer Estrella Delos Reyes says money for the program came from a federal grant.

"So when Variety offered the partnership, I was like yes for it right away because it is in fact very personal for me," said Delos Reyes. I have a family member who is in the autism spectrum so I did want to make sure that this is something that will be successful."

SPECIAL EVENTS AT SOUTHCENTRE

Southcentre Mall hosts special events at Halloween and Christmas for families dealing with sensory processing disabilities. Marketing manager Alexandra Velosa says administration wanted to help them year round.

"Ensuring that the kids are having fun and enjoying the trip as well so a lot of these families were not able to enjoy their time as much and now they have a resource that will help them out," she said.

While the program is quite new at Southcentre, starting in mid January, Variety introduced the backpacks in 2020 and has about 100 of them available throughout the city.

"We know that there's a lot that we can do to make our world more inclusive," said Hands. "This is one first step that we can make environments more welcoming for families that have children with disabilities."

Learn more about Variety here: www.varietyalberta.ca