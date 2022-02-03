Southcentre mall's backpack program making it easier for families and kids with sensory processing disabilities

The Go family typically has to bring a suitcase filled with toys to keep 10-year-old Aaron occupied on an outing. He has autism spectrum disorder and experiences sensory sensitivities. Now his parents are able to sign out a backpack at Southcentre Mall to help him cope The Go family typically has to bring a suitcase filled with toys to keep 10-year-old Aaron occupied on an outing. He has autism spectrum disorder and experiences sensory sensitivities. Now his parents are able to sign out a backpack at Southcentre Mall to help him cope

