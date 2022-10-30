Southcentre's Spooky Reading Tree promotes joy of reading

There are still a few days left for Southcentre Mall visitors to experience a unique storybook-themed installation.

The Spooky Reading Tree allows guests to explore a larger-than-life reading tree, and to use stories from iconic fairy tales as backdrops for selfie shoots.

There are also a number of story times scheduled, and opportunities for Calgary families to learn about Little Red Reading House, a special reading place for children.

That's the name of an actual house in Inglewood, which kids and their families can visit for hour-long sessions to learn the power of reading together. They also have the opportunity to choose a free book to take home to read.

Little Red Reading House's mission is to make sure every child has a book. Currently, 25 per cent of Canadian kids grow up in a home with no books, 27 per cent start school with literacy and developmental vulnerabilities, and 40 per cent lack the literacy skills to enjoy lifelong benefits.

The Spooky Reading Tree will remain up through Oct. 31.