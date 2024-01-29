CALGARY
Calgary

    • Southeast Calgary crash sends three people to hospital

    Calgary police respond to a crash in the 1500 block of 36 Street S.E. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Calgary police respond to a crash in the 1500 block of 36 Street S.E. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.
    One person suffered serious injuries in a crash in southeast Calgary on Monday.

    The three-vehicle collision happened in the 1500 block of 36 Street S.E. at 9:15 a.m.

    EMS say three patients were taken to hospital, one in serious condition and two in stable condition.

    Police say a fourth person was assessed at the scene and released.

    "At this point, we're investigating what caused the collision," Acting Sgt. Jason Van Dorp said.

    "We do believe one vehicle did cross the centre line, we're unsure as to why that happened, but that will be part of our investigation."

    Police say the patients include a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

