Southeast Calgary home damaged in Friday night fire
No one was injured when fire broke out in a southeast Calgary home late Friday night.
The fire was spotted around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Apple Glen Place S.E.
Fire fighters could see the flames as they were driving to the scene, so they called a second alarm.
One home was engulfed in flames, while homes on either side sustained heat damage.
Everyone got out of their homes safely.
The investigation into how the fire started is underway.
