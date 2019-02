The freeze, thaw cycle is impacting water pipes in the city and fire and utility crews were called out once again after a water pipe burst and flooded a street in the southeast on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to 21 Avenue and 43 Street SE at about 10:30 p.m. after water started filling up the street.

The water is quite deep in places and crews have blocked off the area.

It is unclear how many homes may have been affected or if the water has been shut off in the area.

Another pipe burst in the northwest area on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the 4500 block of Namaka Crescent N.W. just after 2:30 a.m.

The water was shut off while crews worked in the area.

Fire and utility crews have been called out several times in recent weeks for flooding from burst pipes.

The city says frozen water lines and pipes can be avoided with a few precautions:

Take measures to prevent the flow of cold air to water supply lines

Consider installing products to insulate water pipes

Make sure you know where the water shut-off valve is

Protect pipes in unheated garages and basements

Seal your home by repairing broken windows, door seals and areas that allow cold air to enter

Winterize outside faucets

