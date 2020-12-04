CALGARY -- Traffic was disrupted late Friday afternoon in southeast Calgary when a vehicle caught fire.

The incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on southbound Stoney Trail between Glenmore and 114 Ave. S.E.

By the time rescue crews arrived on scene, the single occupant of a Honda on fire was out of his vehicle.

Fire fighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

EMS treated the driver on the spot for very minor injuries. He wasn't transported to hospital.

Fire investigators remain on the scene, trying to determine the cause of the fire.