Southeast Calgary traffic disrupted due to rush hour vehicle fire
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 6:10PM MST
A Honda caught fire Friday on Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary. The sole occupant escaped with very minor injuries
CALGARY -- Traffic was disrupted late Friday afternoon in southeast Calgary when a vehicle caught fire.
The incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on southbound Stoney Trail between Glenmore and 114 Ave. S.E.
By the time rescue crews arrived on scene, the single occupant of a Honda on fire was out of his vehicle.
Fire fighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
EMS treated the driver on the spot for very minor injuries. He wasn't transported to hospital.
Fire investigators remain on the scene, trying to determine the cause of the fire.