CALGARY -- In a year where the world went dark in mid-March and never really got the power back on, one Calgary community is trying to brighten up the final weeks of 2020.

On Monday Nov. 16, the community of Legacy will light up over a million Christmas lights in one of the city’s largest free light displays.

A partnership between community developer WestCreek Developments and the Legacy Residents Association started the tradition in 2015 and it’s grown every year.

“We started putting up the Christmas lights as just something happy,” said Kalida Manarin, WestCreek Developments' marketing manager. “It started with white lights and we said no that’s not Christmasy enough - we need red and green lights as well - so ever since then it’s grown every single time that we build more and more of the community.”

Festive lights will adorn parks and playgrounds, trees, show homes, design features like the Legacy clock tower and more, in addition to hundreds of beautifully decorated private homes throughout the community.

Organizers say it’s a safe way during the pandemic to enjoy a taste of the holidays.

“There’s not that many experiences you can do during a pandemic,” said Manarin. “So we just wanted to bring joy to the entire city.”

Ashish Soni is putting up lights on his Legacy home at the request of his three-year-old daughter. He and his family moved in eight months ago and he likes how the entire community participates.

“As such there is no pressure,” said Soni. “But we want our community to look good right and at the same time this week we are celebrating Diwali as well.”

Diwali is a Hindu Festival of Lights that takes place November 14.

City is invited

Calgarians are invited to enjoy walking or driving through the community to experience this magical display as a socially distant way to soak in the holiday spirit with family and cohorts.

“A lot of people don’t want to wear masks and indoors you have to wear masks,” said Angie Locking with the Legacy Residents Association. “So come out and enjoy the Christmas lights and enjoy family time and still be able to practice that at a safe distance.”

The community lights are on nightly from November 16 to January 10.

This year will see the addition of lights in the shape of presents, tunnels made out of lights and a larger-than-life Christmas tree.

Weather permitting guests from across the city can also access two public skating rinks in the community, a full-sized hockey rink complete with regulation boards, and a second rink for pleasure skaters.

In early December, the Legacy Community Association will also be putting on a fundraising event which will also be open to the public called Light Up the Pond.

Calgarians will be able to enjoy the light display, sip on hot chocolate and walk around one of Legacy’s ponds to experience a special display from residents whose homes back on to the water feature.

Learn more about the community here: www.legacyresidents.ca