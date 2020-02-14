CALGARY -- Two men suffering from gunshot wounds have been transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre following an early morning shooting in the city's southeast.

Calgary Police Service officials confirmed the gunshot victims were dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre in the city's northeast at around 3:30 a.m. Police confirm the shooting took place in the 3500 block of 17th Avenue S.E.

The extent of their injuries prompted the decision to relocate them to the Foothills Medical Centre. At the time of transport, both patients were considered to be in critical, life-threatening condition.

Officers cordoned off a small section of a parking lot at the Peter Lougheed Centre. Within the taped off area is a black Jaguar with a bullet hole in the rear passenger window.

Police confirm the Jaguar is connected to the shooting investigation and the car was towed from the scene shortly after 7 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the CPS at (403) 266-1234 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (403) 262-8477