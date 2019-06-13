Lethbridge police are investigating reports that an eight-year-old child was sexually assaulted inside a public washroom at a popular swimming area.

Police were told by the mother of the victim on June 12 that the boy was allegedly assaulted while he was attending a birthday party at Henderson Lake earlier this month.

Officials say on June 1, the boy was approached by an older male who lured him with candy into a washroom. Once the victim and suspect were alone, police say the sexual assault took place.

Afterwards, a witness spotted the boy with the unknown male near the water and called out to the child to get him to come back to the party.

Police say the suspect appeared nervous when the witness saw him and he quickly walked towards the parking lot.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

In his 60s

Approximately 5'6" to 5'7" (167 to 170 cm) tall

Slim build

Clean cut white hair

He was seen wearing light beige, cargo-type shorts that were past his knees, a white and red plaid shirt and white tennis shoes.

Authorities would like to speak with anyone who was in the Henderson Lake area on June 1 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and may have observed a male matching the above description. Anyone with information is asked to call 403-328-4444 to speak with police.