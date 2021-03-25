CALGARY -- A man and a woman face break-and-enter charges in connection with a recent incident on a property in southern Alberta where a homeowner allegedly fired a shotgun.

Officers were called to a rural area in the MD of Willow Creek Monday afternoon following a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a break-and-enter.

A short time later, a second 911 call was received from someone else indicating they and another person had been threatened with a shotgun and were being held against their will on the same property.

Officers from the Claresholm, Nanton and Fort Macleod RCMP detachments responded to the scene and arrested the two break-and-enter suspects — 24-year-old Samuel Fralick of Blairmore, Alta. and 30-year-old Stacey Hubbard of High River, Alta. — without incident.

According to RCMP, items that had been stolen from the property were recovered at the scene.

Fralick and Hubbard both face charges of:

Break and enter;

Possession of stolen property; and,

Possession of break-in instruments.

The accused have been released from custody ahead of their respective court dates.

Fralick is scheduled to have his day in Fort Macleod provincial court on March 31. Hubbard's court date is scheduled for May 19.

RCMP officials confirm an investigation has been launched into the actions of the homeowner including the alleged firing of a warning shot.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the matter.