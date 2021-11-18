Southern Alberta councillor sanctioned for strange behaviour during swearing-in

CALGARY -

A councillor with the southern Alberta community of Taber has been sanctioned after his odd demeanour during his swearing in.

Jack Brewin, who was elected to a third term as councillor, was recorded slurring his speech during the ceremony.

Concerned about his behaviour, Brewin's colleagues brought up the issue during the town's first council meeting, which eventually led to a special meeting earlier this week.

That's where council made a motion to sanction him and request that he submit a written apology to council, the public and the mayor by Nov. 22.

The matter led to a special meeting and a sanction against Brewin, but the details of what happened aren't fully clear. (Supplied)

Officials aren't sure if Brewin was – or wasn't – intoxicated at the ceremony.

"I can't speak to that to say whatever's involved in that side of things," said Taber Mayor Andrew Prokop.

"Council found it was appropriate to go with the sanction format that came out in the public motion on Monday."

Further details are expected to be released once Brewin submits his formal apology.