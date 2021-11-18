Southern Alberta councillor sanctioned for strange behaviour during swearing-in

Three-time Taber councillor Jack Brewin (right) misspoke a number of times during his swearing-in ceremony, prompting concern among his colleagues. (Supplied) Three-time Taber councillor Jack Brewin (right) misspoke a number of times during his swearing-in ceremony, prompting concern among his colleagues. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories