LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge resident Ken Kellett says despite being in a cruise ship stranded off the coast of Chile for several days, he generally believes he and his wife Deb are in one of the safest places they could be right now.

“There’s no coronavirus on the ship. We’re able to move around the ship as we would normally do," he said,

"They’re putting entertainment and activities on for people.”

Kellett says he has seen pictures from back home of the rows of empty store shelves and how people are isolated, or self-isolating.

“We are watching news reports of how much of North America and Europe are shutting down and it creates a real uncertainty as to what we will be going back to," he said.

The Kellett’s are among 456 Canadians aboard the Celebrity Eclipse, having started their excursion from Buenos Aires, Argentina March 1.

The cruise was supposed to end at San Antonio, Chile March 15, at which time they were scheduled to take the same ship to San Diego, arriving March 30.

From there, the couple was planning to cruise to Vancouver, arriving on April 6.

Kellett says the final two cruises were cancelled the day before they got to San Antonio. The ship was then denied entry to the port at San Antonio.

“The President of Celebrity sent a video clip to all passengers, thanking us for our patience and giving her commitment that Celebrity would ensure we got home safely," he said.

The cruise ship, which holds 2,852 passengers, was restocked with food and medicine by barge Thursday night.

Kellet said for many passengers, it was kind of euphoric moment when the barge pulled up.

“People rushed to the window to see. It was almost like there was a while out there," he said.

While they never ran short of food, Kellett says passengers were also aware that they will be on board the ship for at least 10 more days.

“The other thing people were very happy about was there was a fair amount of alcohol was brought on as well," he said.

The passengers were told they will make one more stop in Manta, Ecuador to pick up additional emergency medical supplies on March 23.

Deb says passengers have been told to check their medication amounts, figure out their needs and report to the medical officers onboard.

She says the staff has been terrific.

"We are certainly not suffering any hardships," she said.

Kellett says he feels “a little guilty” after receiving many emails from family and friends who are concerned about their wellbeing.

“As long as there is no COVID-19 on board this is just like a cruise without any stops, and soon we will be in much warmer weather," he said.

What they are concerned about, said Kellett, is what they will be exposed to once they reach California, and their return process to Canada.

“We still don’t know how this is going to work. The Governor of California has imposed a stay at home policy," he said

"Our arrival there is still 10 days out so there can be a lot of changes between now and then.”

Kellett says the uncertainty is hardest on the European passengers, since all travel between the United States and Europe, except for the United Kingdom, has been temporarily cancelled.

“We know Celebrity have been working with governments to ensure our safety. But this is an unknown that I think causes some concern for passengers," he said.

Kellet says he personally is taking a wait-and-see approach, with the belief that everything will be sorted out.

“We have yet to hear how we are going to get home, but are very confident that Celebrity will work something out, as long as the planes are still flying out of San Diego," he said.

"If not, I hope that the Canadian consulate will figure out how to rescue us.”