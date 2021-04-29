CALGARY -- Officials at a southern Alberta elementary school are looking for help to recover the canvas for their teepee, which went missing earlier this week.

The Cardston Elementary School says staff noticed it was gone Wednesday morning and suspect it was likely taken sometime in the middle of the night.

"We suspect it may have happened between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. (April 28)," the school wrote on Facebook. "We have no video footage of that area, so we basically have no evidence of who might have taken it."

They add that with the size of the canvas and weight of the material, it's likely that more than one person was involved in the alleged crime.

"We are so sad! If you have any information about our missing teepee, please contact the RCMP (403) 653 4932."

Cardston RCMP tell CTV News that they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.