Southern Alberta Ethnic Association holds Heritage Day festival at Lethbridge's Galt Gardens

The Southern Alberta Ethnic Association (SAEA) held its annual Heritage Day festival in Lethbridge over the long weekend, but this year marked the first time it was held downtown at Galt Gardens.

Attendees flocked to the festival to sample diverse foods and enjoy live entertainment from around the world.

Organizers felt the new location was a better fit, saying it was time to move on from holding the celebration at the SAEA's multicultural centre,

"We have room for food vendors, we have room for community display tables and our own display tables, we have a nice performance space where people can come and sit casually," said SAEA executive director Anastasia Sereda.

Vendors were lined up through out Galt Gardens offering their own unique foods.

"It's good to be able to share (my culture) with the community," said Bernie Herandez with Arriba El Salvador. "Everyone's always coming up and saying good things about the pupusas, which is what we're famous for mostly."

Bands and dancers performed the hundreds of people who attended the Aug. 7 event.

"We love performing and showing off our culture," said Ava Trotter, a dancer with the Spirit of Scotland.

Organizers say Galt Gardens was the perfect location to host the 2023 event.