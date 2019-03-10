The home of the Calgary Flames definitely draws some criticism from fans who’d like to see a new rink for the club, but one family says the arena is still dear to their hearts.

About an hour northwest of the city, the basement of the Thompson’s home has been completely transformed into what they call the ‘Mini-Dome.’

Greg Thompson says the homage was partially spawned from a desire to get the kids away from technology.

“The kids are down here playing non-stop anyway, so we needed some extra space for them to play. I just got the project in my head to do it and once I’ve got something in my head, I just kind of go with it.”

The Mini-Dome has everything the family needs to stage their own hockey games along with some extra special additions, including a fully functional and very accurate replica of the Saddledome’s Jumbotron.

Thompson says he originally got the idea from some other hockey-themed basement he’d seen online.

“We looked up a whole bunch of images and I just went from there and planned it out for the room,” he says. ““It was quite a lot of effort just painting all the lines. It took quite a bit to get that done.”

His work has even gotten some very high profile attention.

He says the attention has surprised him.

“I posted some videos once I got the Jumbotron up on some Flames’ fans pages and then, just on a whim, I sent it to the NHL. I didn’t think they would do anything with it but the next thing you know they posted it from there and it was instantly everywhere.”

Thompson says his family has already put in months of work into their home away from the ‘Dome and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

“I think it complements the bar rather nicely and it’ll be a fun space for a long time.”

The family also plans to add flags and some plexiglass to protect their walls from errant slapshots.

(With files from Jordan Kanygin)