CALGARY -- After more than a dozen overdoses occurred on the Kainai First Nation since noon on Friday, police are looking for answers and they need the public's help.

Officials with the Blood Tribe Police Service and EMS say they've responded to 15 drug overdoses since Nov. 20.

Investigators are also awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine whether a death was the result of an overdose. The age and identity of the victim has not been released.

Because of the desperate situation, police need the public's help to track down the source of the possible substance or substances..

"Our message to the community is we would like people to check on their vulnerable loved ones right now," said Insp. Farica Prince with the Blood Tribe Police Service.

"We want people to know there are free Narcan kits available at the Blood Tribe detox centre, which is located in Standoff, and, more importantly, we need information."

It's also unclear exactly what sort of drug authorities are dealing with.

Anyone with information that could help authorities is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service, their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers.