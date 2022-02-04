Southern Alberta Genome Sciences Centre gets funding to continue with Alzheimer’s research

Researchers at the Southern Alberta Genome Sciences Centre (SAGSC) will be able to continue their work studying Alzheimer’s disease thanks to a grant from the from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

The $918,000 grant is being awarded to Dr. Athanasios Zovoilis, a research chair in RNA bioinformatics and genomics at SAGSC, to continue researching the molecular mechanisms involved in Alzheimer’s.

“What we do try here is from a different perspective, and this is based on our inter-disciplinary approach and the fact that we are in this team physicians, genomes and also engineers and neuroscientists,” Zovoilis told CTV News.

“We have been able to use some new genome technology tools that sequence DNA with very high-profile technology, and these technologies have not been available 10 to 20 years ago. So, these new technologies are a game changer.”

He said what his team wants to do now that they’ve received the grant is experiments where they target raw molecules to see if they can improve symptoms.

If they get positive results, then they could go forward to clinical trial.

“I don’t what to create false expectations,” said Zovoilis. “It’s a very complicated disease, but I also want to maintain a lot of optimism, especially because all the changes we have had in technology during the last decade are really revolutionary.”