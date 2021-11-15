Southern Alberta highway closed as power poles go up in flames
File photo
CALGARY -
A highway west of Picture Butte, Alta. has been closed to traffic after fires ignited along a number of power poles.
A section of Highway 519 near Highway 25 was closed due to the burning power poles, 511 Alberta confirmed shortly before 5 a.m..
The closure is located approximately 15 kilometres north of Lethbridge.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.
