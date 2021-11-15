Southern Alberta highway reopened after power poles go up in flames
CALGARY -
A highway west of Picture Butte, Alta. was temporarily closed to traffic after fires ignited along a number of power poles.
A section of Highway 519 near Highway 25, approximately 15 kilometres north of Lethbridge, was closed due to the burning power poles, 511 Alberta confirmed shortly before 5 a.m.
According to 511 Alberta, the highway reopened to trafffic at around 8:30 a.m.
