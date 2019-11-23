CALGARY — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that killed a 27-year-old man in the town of Nobleford, Alta.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Milnes Street at about 10:20 a.m. after a passerby spotted smoke coming from the home.

Crews with the Barons Fire Department responded to the scene and discovered a man's body inside. No one else was home at the time, authorities said.

The identity of the victim is not being released and Coaldale/Picture Butte RCMP are investigating.

Personnel from the Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services Unit are speaking with members of the deceased's family, who were at the scene.

"It's a tough time for the people of Nobleford. It's a small, tight-knit community. Clearly in smaller communities these types of incidents hit really hard. It's never a good thing, and in this case, there's going to be lots of grieving," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry.

"Our hearts go out to all the people there."

The fire caused significantly damage to the back section of the home.

An adjacent home also suffered some heat damage.

The Calgary Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP at 403-329-5080 or the Picture Butte RCMP at 403-732-4429.

Nobleford is approximately two hours south of Calgary.