    • Southern Alberta in the sweet spot to start the week, with active weather north and east

    Southern Alberta in the sweet spot

    Calgary will begin this week with daytime highs at least 7 C warmer than average.

    Overnight lows are forecast to remain 6 to 10-degrees higher than the average overnight low of -11 C.

    A ridge-trough couplet (a series of somewhat balanced ridges and troughs) will produce stronger winds in the southern Alberta today, with sustained winds wrapping around to hit Calgary from the northwest at 20 kilometres per hour Monday afternoon.

    Sustained west winds in Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass will hover around 60 km/h with gusts around 80 km/h.

    Freezing rain warnings have been issued for northern Alberta and the Northwest Territories due to a warm front holding surface temperatures above freezing.

    An elongated trough from the North Pole to northwestern Ontario will bring snow into northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with mixed precipitation in Eastern Canada already appearing early Monday, and expected to continue for at least one more day.

    Calgary’s daytime highs and overnight lows will remain above seasonal to finish off November.

    The only “typical” day will be Thursday with a high of -1 C and a low of -10 C.

