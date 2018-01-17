A resident of Raymond, Alberta has been charged with sexual interference following an RCMP investigation into allegations that the man had assaulted girls nearly 30 years ago.

In September of 2016, a woman contacted Picture Butte RCMP indicating she had been sexually abused as a child by a man who was known to her. During the RCMP investigation, three other women came forward and reported the same man had assaulted them.

According to RCMP, the alleged offences occurred in the 1980s and 1990s and the accused knew his alleged victims.

On Tuesday, 49-year-old Marvin ‘Ross’ Harker of Raymond, Alberta, an employee of Lethbridge College, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual interference in connection with the investigation.

Harker has been released from custody but is prohibited from being in contact with anyone under the age of 18. The accused is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Wednesday, February 7.

The RCMP investigation into the allegations aginst Harker has concluded but offiicials believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.