Authorities say a southern Alberta man is facing charges after he tried to cross the border into the United States while in possession of a loaded pistol and shotgun.

Cardston RCMP were called to the crossing by American customs officers who discovered a man trying to enter their country with two firearms.

When Mounties attended the scene and conducted their own investigation, they also found the man in possession of pills believed to be opioids.

Manish Sihota, 38, of Foothills County, has been charged with a number of offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as well as numerous firearms offences.

It is also alleged Sihota violated a lifetime firearms prohibition order from a previous conviction.

He is scheduled to appear in Cardston Provincial Court on September 23.