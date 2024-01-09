Southern Alberta man charged after shooting himself in the foot

A Coaldale man is facing charges after he accidentally shot himself in the foot.

RCMP officers were called to a home in the southern Alberta town just before noon on Sunday to investigate reports of gunshots.

Investigators determined a 41-year-old man had been "walking around the residence with a shotgun" when he accidentally discharged the weapon and shot himself.

Paramedics treated him on scene before taking him to hospital.

He's charged with several offences, including three counts of careless use of a firearm and six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on Jan. 10.