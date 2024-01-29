Southern Alberta man charged with sexually assaulting women, girls at grocery store
A Coaldale, Alta., man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting women and girls at a local grocery store.
The assaults were reported at the Superstore in the 3500 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South on Saturday, Jan. 20.
Investigators say a 46-year-old woman and her two daughters, both of whom are under the age of 16, were followed around the store by a stranger who then sexually assaulted them.
"The male followed each of the victims as they attended different areas of the store and proceeded to touch them inappropriately," Lethbridge police said in a news release.
Police used CCTV from the store to identify a suspect, and determined he targeted an additional woman, who hasn't yet been identified.
Police released a photo of the suspect in an effort to identify him, and arrested him on Friday, Jan. 26.
Abraham Feher Neudorf, 57, of Coaldale, is charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of criminal harassment.
He has been released from custody with conditions preventing him from contacting the victims or anyone under the age of 16. He's also prohibited from attending Superstore.
Neudorf is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.
The town of Coaldale is located roughly 10 kilometres east of Lethbridge.
