CALGARY -- Investigators are looking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with a number of domestic incidents.

Dallas Donald Curtis, 31, of Claresholm, Alta. is wanted on three counts of uttering threats and one count of failing to comply with a court order.

Police are issuing this alert because they are concerned about the welfare of his victims and believe they may be harmed as long as Curtis evades arrest.

Curtis is described as:

Caucasian

6'11" (211 cm) tall

Average build

Hazel eyes

Brown hair

He is believed to be living in the Claresholm area, but is known to have spent time in Calgary and Lethbridge.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police through their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or their local police detachment.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org