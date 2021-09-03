CALGARY -- Mounties in the town of Cardston, Alta. are asking for information from the public as they investigate an attack where a local man was swarmed, kicked and hit by a group of young people.

RCMP officers responded to a location in the town in the early morning hours of July 17 after a 63-year-old man approached a group of approximately 10 people, believed to be between the ages of 15 and 20, who had been yelling and making excessive noise at around 2:30 a.m.

The group responded to his request to leave by attacking him. The victim suffered life-altering injuries in the beating.

No suspects have been identified in connection with the attack and no descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the offenders is asked to contact the Cardston RCMP detachment at 403-653-4931. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Cardston is located at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 5, roughly 20 kilometres north of the Canada–U.S. border.